NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Acquire Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.
John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban is now the highest-paid goalie in the Sabres’ organization with an $850,000 cap hit and $950,000 salary. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a cap hit of $788,733, Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell are at $750,000 and Dustin Tokarski has a cap hit of $725,000 with a salary of $750,000.”
John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban is with Chicago’s AHL team. He’s 2-2-1 with an .893 save percentage. The 27-year-old has played 82 NHL games, going 36-31-8 with an .899 save percentage.”
Mark Lazerus: “Makes sense. Sabres needed goaltending (Dell has been … rough) and the Blackhawks have had three goalies splitting time in Rockford (Subban, Delia, Söderblom), which isn’t good for anyone.”
Tracey Myers: “Good for Subban for getting another opportunity elsewhere. Definitely deserved, IMO.”
John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban would likely be an upgrade over Aaron Dell, but as a pending UFA, he wouldn’t be that bridge to the prospects that we recently discussed.”
John Vogl: “The biggest thing this does: It allows the Sabres to keep Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester. The only goalies on NHL deals were Anderson, Tokarski, Dell and UPL. With Anderson hurt and Dell not playing well, Subban will add another NHL goalie”
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks. We’re waiting for more details, but we expect that the Blackhawks will acquire just a draft pick for Subban. Malcolm Subban is replacement-level goalie for the NHL in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/7TM6TOinoo
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) December 2, 2021