NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Trade Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2021 third- and fifth-round pick.

The Sabres are retaining 50 percent of Staal’s salary.

John Lu: “#Sabres retain 50% of Staal’s $3.25M salary. #Habs had $800,760 of cap space (@CapFriendly) prior to the deal so they need to shed an additional $824,240.”

Thoughts from the media:

Pierre LeBrun: “Habs had three third-round picks to choose from. Smart deal to pick up a veteran centre like Eric Staal.”

Chris Johnston: “It is believed Eric Staal will only be subject to the reduced seven-day quarantine after travelling to Canada, but there is nothing in writing confirmed from the federal government just yet.”

Renaud Lavoie: “The @CanadiensMTL don’t have to make another trade to fit Eric Staal under the cap when he’ll finish his quarantine. Fact that the @BuffaloSabres retains 50% of his salary is obviously one of the main reasons.”