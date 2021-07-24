NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers. Remaining details to come

The 25-year old Reinhart was drafted 2nd overall in the 1st round of the 2014 draft. He is a restricted free agent.

Frozen Tools: “Lots of talent in Florida so plenty of opportunity for him to maintain his scoring level. The only concern is he could end up off the top line which would limit his upside.”

Sam Reinhart, traded to FLA, is a strong top-six two-way forward who scores efficiently. He was one of the few Sabres whose finishing didn’t mysteriously vanish this season. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/bdJVCgkzBW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 24, 2021

