NHL Trade: The Carolina Hurricanes Trade Jake Bean to the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Jake Bean from the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2021 second-round pick.

The Blue Jackets had acquired the No. 44 pick from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 23-year old Bean was drafted 13th overall in the 1st round of the 2016 draft by the Hurricanes. He is a pending RFA.

Cory Lavalette: “Hurricanes were prepared to lose Jake Bean for nothing a few days ago, now they get a second round pick for him. Second move in as many days that people will probably have a pretty cleat grade on a year from now.”