NHL Trade: The Florida Panthers Trade Anton Stralman to the Arizona Coyotes

The Florida Panthers have traded defenseman Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2024 2nd round pick for a 2023 7th round pick.

The 34-year old Stralman was drafted 216th overall in the 7th round of the 2005 draft by the Florida Panthers. He carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit for one more year.

The 20-year old Kolyachonok was 52nd drafted overall in the 2nd round of the draft by the Florida Panthers. He has a $789,176 salary cap hit.

Craig Morgan: From Corey Pronman’s organizational rankings on Kolyachonok. “Kolyachonok didn’t put up big point totals, but he was a top player & minutes eater for a top offensive team in the OHL. He’s a very mobile defenseman who moves the puck well. His offensive game isn’t flashy,”

Anton Stralman

Vladislav Kolyaconok