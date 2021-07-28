NHL Trade: The Lightning Trade Tyler Johnson and a 2nd to the Blackhawks for Brent Seabrook

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Tyler Johnson and 2023 2nd round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Brent Seabrook.

Puck Pedia: Johnson has three years left on his deal at a $5 million salary cap hit. Brent Seabrook has three years left at $6.875 million.y

The Lightning add $1.875 million in salary cap hit but Seabrook will be put on the LTIR.

Thoughts from the media

Mark Lazerus: “Amazing how Brent Seabrook’s contract went from an albatross to an asset.”

Chris Johnston: “Not only did the #TBLightning solve immediate cap issues with this Tyler Johnson trade, they actually created ~$1.8M in additional space since they’ll now operate in LTIR with Brent Seabrook’s deal on the books.”

Joe Smith: “Quite a move by Julien BriseBois, moving Tyler Johnson’s deal, with just a 2023 second rounder as sweetener, plus getting $1.8 million more in cap space, as @reporterchris points out w LTIR/Seabrook. More $ for free agency tomm, a potential Brayden Point deal to start 2022″

Mark Lazerus: “The Blackhawks acquired Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson and a second-round pick today for… nothing. Absolutely nothing. Literally nothing.”

Arpon Basu: “So Chicago takes on the full amount of Tyler Johnson’s contract AND send Tampa Bay LTIR relief in the form of Brent Seabrook’s contract and it only cost the Lightning a second round pick? What? Hey GMs, if you see it’s Julien BriseBois calling, maybe don’t pick up.”

Mark Lazerus: “In the last 15 days, the Blackhawks… – Traded Duncan Keith – Traded Brent Seabrook – Traded for Seth Jones – Traded for Marc-Andre Fleury – Traded for Tyler Johnson”

Tyler Johnson, traded to CHI, has seen both his minutes and underlying results drop in a straight line in the past three seasons. That said, his 5v5 production and goal scoring look pretty solid. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/4uLEMxMYwF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 28, 2021