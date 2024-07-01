NHL Trade: The Ottawa Senators send Jakub Chychrun to the Washington Capitals

The Senators send defenseman Jakub Chychrun to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick.

Claire Hanna: Senators GM Steve Staois on the trade: “The market on right shot defenseman was lean. This deal (Jensen for Chychrun) to get the return of a good experienced right shot defenseman we felt that was the best approach at this time.”

Thoughts from the media

Travis Yost: “Nick Jensen’s a reliable player but Ottawa gave up a first and two second-round picks for Chychrun 16 months ago.”

John Rodenburg: “For fans underwhelmed on the Chychrun return, the market spoke. What they paid for him is a sunk cost. When they decided to move on, this was obviously the best deal from before the draft until today. Maybe there was a better deal at last years deadline? Who knows”

Graeme Nichols: “Jensen was an incredibly strong defender between 2017-18 to 2022-23. The 33 year old’s game fell off a bit last year. Has two years left on a deal that is $550K AAV less than Chychrun.”

Last season’s stats for Chychrun and Jensen at 5-on-5:#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iElwcM0QTx — T Raynard (@MrTRaynard) July 1, 2024

Last season’s stats for Chychrun and Jensen at 5-on-5:#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iElwcM0QTx — T Raynard (@MrTRaynard) July 1, 2024

Nick Jensen is a fairly substantial downgrade on Jakob Chychrun, and is eight years older. pic.twitter.com/RYBdSEoJnM — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 1, 2024

Last season’s stats for Chychrun and Jensen at 5-on-5:#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iElwcM0QTx — T Raynard (@MrTRaynard) July 1, 2024