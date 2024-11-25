NHL Trade: The Predators Trade Philip Tomasino to the Penguins

The Nashville Predators traded forward Philip Tomasino to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2027 fourth-round pick that previously belonged to the New York Rangers.

The 23-year-old Tomasino carries a $825,000 cap hit and will be an RFA at the end of the season.

Thoughts from the media

Michael Gallagher: “Has there been an NHL team that’s swung and missed on their first-round draft picks more than the Nashville Predators have over the last decade-and-a-half? I don’t think there is

‘20 Yaroslav Askarov: traded after 3 GP

‘19 Philip Tomasino: traded after 159 GP

‘17 Eeli Tolvanen: waivers after 135 GP

‘16 Dante Fabbro: waivers after 315 GP

‘14 Kevin Fiala: traded after 204 GP

‘13 Seth Jones: traded after 199 GP

‘10 Austin Watson: traded after 306 GP”

Michael Gallagher: “And while we’re at it, let’s look at their wealth of recent second-round gems too

Egor Afanasyev (traded, now in KHL)

Sam Girard (traded)

Yakov Trenin (traded)

Vladislav Kamenev (traded)

Magnus Hellberg (traded)

Miika Salomaki (traded)

Pontus Aberg (traded)

Grant Mismash (traded)”

Emma Lingan: “IMO, the true winner of this trade is Tomasino himself. The writing was on the wall for him & the Predators. He will get a ton of playing time in Pittsburgh, which will be good for his development. Just seems like a better fit.”

Robby Stanley: “The writing has been on the wall here for Tomasino for like two years and it’s spanned two coaching staffs and two general managers. I am zero percent surprised he was traded. Have talked on the program about how that’s been the most likely outcome.”