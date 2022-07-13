NHL Trade: Brown to Washington, Pacioretty and Burns to Carolina, and Two More Trades

The Senators send Brown to the Capitals

The Ottawa Senators trade forward Connor Brown to the Washington Capitals for a 2024 2nd round pick.

Brown is in the last year of his contract at a $3.6 million.

The Golden Knights move out Max Pacioretty to the Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.

Pacioretty carries a $7 million cap hit and Coghlan carries a $763,000 cap hit.

The Sharks move out Burns to the Hurricanes

The San Jose Sharks have traded defenseman Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 conditional 3rd round pick.

The condition is the lower of the Hurricanes two 3rd round picks – Hurricanes or the Penguins.

The Sharks are retaining 33 percent of Burns’ contract.

Burns has three years left on his contract at $8 million. The Sharks will carry a $2.64 million cap hit and the Hurricanes will carry $5.28 million.

The Rangers pay up to move Nemeth to the Coyotes

The New York Rangers trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 2nd round pick and a conditional 2026 2nd round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for Ty Emberson.

Nemeth has two years left on his contract at a $2.5 million cap hit.

The Devils move Zacha to the Bruins for Haula

The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins for forward Erik Haula.

The 25-year-old Zacha is an RFA.

The 31-year-old Haula is entering the last year of his deal at a $2.375 million cap hit.