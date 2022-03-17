NHL Trade: The Seattle Kraken Trade Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames
The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 second-round pick (Florida’s), 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The Kraken retain 50 percent of Jarnkrok’s salary.

Thoughts from the media

Ryan S. Clark: “Kraken were seeking draft capital and that’s now nine picks for this year, 10 picks in 2023 and eight picks in 2024.”

Frank Seravalli: “The 7th round pick was for Seattle to retain half.”

Ryan Pike: “The trade wasn’t competed until past 5pm ET, so Jarnkrok’s salary won’t hit the #Flames books until tomorrow… at 5pm ET. So Brad Treliving has a bit of time to get cap compliant.”

Eric Francis: “Calle Jarnkrok to Calgary has always made the most sense of all potential fits, given his salary ($2m), his defensive prowess, his flexibility and his familiarity as Elias Lindholm’s cousin. 3C was the most glaring hole in the lineup.”

Puck Pedia: “Jarnkrok is a 30 y/o F in Year 6/6 of $2.0M Cap Hit Deal, pending UFA.

43.6% 5v5 GF,
45.3% DFF (-5.8% rel team),
48.4% Corsi (-3.2% rel) Scored
1.77 5v5 P/60

Chris Johnston: “Crazy, but true: Calgary Flames teammates Elias Lindholm, Calle Järnkrok and Jacob Markstrom all hail from Gävle, Sweden — population 75,000. They all work out together each summer.

Lindholm and Järnkrok are cousins.

Sometimes the hockey world seems big. Other times …”

Pat Steinberg: “Calgary had been sniffing around Jarnkrok a lot recently. They’ve been looking at adding another forward since last month’s Toffoli’s acquisition. Really, really good fit. Right shot. Can play centre and the wing. Will count $1 million against the cap.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Was a lot of competition for him.”

Steve Macfarlane: “A great fit for flexibility on the bottom six. Solid pickup for #Flames

 

 


 