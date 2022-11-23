NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Conor Timmins to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Curtis Douglas.

Thread “They wanted to waive Timmins to send him to Tucson where he could play a lot of games, minutes & situations, all things they felt he needed but wasn’t going to get right now in the NHL.

Problem was, they were certain he was going to be claimed so they acquired an asset who will likely play 3C with the Roadrunners. It’s hard giving up on a big, young RHD. Injuries have limited Timmins, 24, to 8 NHL games in 2 seasons w/AZ (41 total); still don’t know what he is.

Timmins came over in the deal that sent G Darcy Kuemper to Colorado in July 2021. AZ also got a 2022 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 third-round draft pick. Timmins’ conditioning stint with Tucson ended today.

Luke Fox: “New Maple Leaf Conor Timmins, 24, is a 6-foot-2, 202-pound, right-shot defenceman and former Soo Greyhound. Friendly $850,000 cap hit. Will turn RFA after this season.”