NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade for Matt Murray

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired goaltender Matt Murray, a 2023 3rd round pick and a 2024 7th round pick from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

The Senators are retaining 25 percent of his salary.

Murray has two years left on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit. His cap hit for the Maple Leafs will be $4,687,500 million and for the Senators it will be $1,562,500.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs now have $5.56 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract.

RFAs: Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall

Thoughts from the media

Eric Engels: “I’m just going to say it: I don’t understand why Toronto wants Matt Murray. I hope Matt Murray proves me and any other doubter wrong. I really just can’t see how this solves their goaltending situation.”

Evolving Wild: “The Matt Murray who has averaged 0.5 Goals Above Replacement over the last 3 seasons?”

Sportsnet Stats: “Stats since 2019-20 (w/NHL ranks) Save Percentage .899 (48th) GAA 3.06 (45th) Shutouts 4 (T-34th) -33.2 Goals Save Above Expected (per @moneypuck)”

Mike Kelly: “Murray was limited to 20 games last season. In those games, he was good – ranking 3rd in the NHL in goals saved above expected (0.54 / 60).

In the 2 years prior, he ranked 47th & 51st. Bet here, he will be just fine on better defensive team. Health & consistency far from certain”

Mario Tirabassi: “Good thing saved all that money getting rid of Petr Mrazek.”

@Account4Hockey: “Is a 3rd and a 7th the same as trading down from #7 to #16? (No)”

“An extra $1-1.5M of cap space for the next two years via a 3rd team is worth way more than picks in 2023. Add in the fact that the price OTT was going to pay BUF is significantly more valuable and this is a bad deal whether or not Murray bounces back.”

Matt Murray officially traded to Toronto https://t.co/4uHzGlcJIL pic.twitter.com/z90mnmKSyu — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 12, 2022