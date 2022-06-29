NHL Trade: The Wild Trade Kevin Fiala to the Kings for a 2022 First and Brock Faber

The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2022 first-round pick and forward prospect Brock Faber.

Faber was drafted 45th overall in the second-round pick the 2020 NHL draft.

Cap Friendly: The Kings have signed Fiala to a seven-year contract extension worth $55,120,000, a $7.875 million AAV.

He’ll get $16 million in signing bonuses. He’ll have a full NMC in years two to four, and a limited no-trade in years five through seven.

Michael Russo: “Guerin said he felt it was a fair deal with the Kings and he didn’t want to BS anybody and wait til the draft and leverage teams against each other. Felt this was the right deal.”

Michael Russo: “Guerin on trading Fiala to a Western Conference team: “I don’t care.” Says the Kings did no tire kicking, showed they were interested right away; wild wanted faber. Says both them and Fiala knew there was no way to re-sign him”

Michael Russo: “Brock Faber was working on an essay for college when the trade went down. World-class skater, tough, right-shot defenseman, an area where the Wild are light in the prospect pool”

Puck Pedia: The Kings have five picks left in the 2022 draft.

2nd

3rd #LetsGoPens in Carter trade

4th

5th

6th

They’ve traded away:

1st to #MNWild Fiala

3rd to #GoPreds Arvidsson

7th #LGRW Stecher

Michael Russo: The Wild have four picks in the first 56 picks in the 2022 draft 19, 24, 47, 56.

Kevin Fiala, traded to LA, is a dynamic offensive winger who loves to carry the puck and is an extremely efficient chance creator and scorer at 5v5. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/FPiMhh20cQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 29, 2022