NHL Trade:

The Ottawa Senators have traded goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the Minnesota Wild for goaltender Cam Talbot.

Cap Friendly: Talbot is in the last year of his deal with a $3,666,667 salary cap hit and a $3 million salary. He’ll be a UFA after the season.

Puck Pedia: Gustavsson is in the last year of his deal and carries a $787,500 cap hit. He’ll be an RFA after next season.

Ian Mendes: Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Talbot:

“Cam is experienced and provides us with greater goaltending stability heading into next season. He was instrumental in helping Minnesota reach the playoffs in each of his two seasons with the Wild. The tandem of he and Anton Forsberg sets us up nicely for the upcoming year.”

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin said that he figured Talbot wouldn’t be happy next year and that it wouldn’t work. Guerin said that he had a good conversation with Talbot: “Cam’s a no BS kind of guy, and so am I, … but I have a ton of respect for Cam.”

Sarah McLellan: Guerin said that it was probably in their best interest to go in a different direction: “That way there’s no drama, no controversy.”

Thoughts from the media

Michael Russo: “No salary retention in Talbot trade, so #mnwild suddenly have $4.279 million in cap space for Rossi, maybe Addison/Beckman and any free agents they want to pursue. This flexibility was a must in order to operate next season, regardless”

Pierre LeBrun: Have to admit that despite Talbot’s disappointment last week, did not see this trade coming.

Ben Pope: The goalie carousel

“CHI trades Fleury to MIN

TOR trades Mrazek to CHI

OTT trades Murray to TOR

MIN trades Talbot to OTT”

Apparently Bill Guerin did have shit to do about Minnesota’s goaltending situation. Filip Gustavsson gets a shot behind a much better defensive team in Minnesota + the Wild save cap space. The Senators get a veteran in Cam Talbot to rotate with Anton Forsberg. pic.twitter.com/DhMD2ctt7A — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 12, 2022

Cam Talbot has been traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. One for one. Interesting trade. Forsberg-Talbot duo could be quietly one of the best in the Eastern Conference. On other hand, Gustavsson still has high upside. pic.twitter.com/7MEK7QZALP — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 12, 2022

Cam Talbot, traded to OTT, is an okay tandem goalie who’s had his ups and downs recently. One year remaining on his current deal. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/v6PYHyVypU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

Cam Talbot (traded to Ottawa), in his past three seasons, has been slightly worse than average. pic.twitter.com/4c9SWUOIbq — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022