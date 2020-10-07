NHL Trades: Lias Andersson, Nick Bonino and Matt Murray on the Move
Kings acquire Lias Andersson from the Rangers. Predators trade Nick Bonino to the Wild. Senators acquire Matt Murray from the Penguins.
Kings acquire Lias Andersson

TSN: The New York Rangers have traded forward Lias Andersson to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2020 2nd round pick. The Rangers used the 60th selection to draft William Cuylle.

Predators trade Nick Bonino to the Wild

Minnesota Wild: The Minnesota Wild acquired Nick Bonino, a 2020 2nd round pick (# 37 – Marat Khusnutdinov) and a 2020 3rd round pick (# 70 traded to Detroit who selected Eemil Viro) for Luke Kunin and a 2020 3rd round pick (# 101 – Adam Wilsby)

Jesse Pierce: Nick Bonino on what he can bring: “I’m a guy who can score 15-20 goals, hopefully more. I love playing in all situations…Hopefully I can come in and make an impact on a team who is year and year out a playoff contender.”

Senators acquire Matt Murray

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 2nd round pick (# 52 goalie Joel Blomqvist) and Jonathan Gruden.

Pierre LeBrun: “Penguins and Senators have been talking about this deal for a few weeks. Ramped up over the past 90 minutes. Penguins like a few players around the 52 pick. Plus, important to Pitt to finally make this trade before free agency opens and glut of UFA goalies are avail.”

Pens Inside Scoop: “Gruden was originally drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round (95th overall) in 2018. He played the 2019-20 season with London of the OHL, where he recorded 30 goals, 36 assists, 66 points and a plus-20 in 59 games.”

Bruce Garrioch: “The acquisition of Matt Murray gives the #Sens stability in net. Wouldn’t be surprised if he signed a three-year extension with Ottawa before he gets to arbitration.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Here’s the full trade. Always felt Ottawa was a good spot for Murray. He’s 26, joins a young team on the rise. I really like the fit.”

 