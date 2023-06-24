NHL Trades: The Predators trade Ryan Johansen to the Avalanche

Nashville Predators: The Predators have traded forward Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for the rights to pending UFA Alex Galchenyuk.

The Predators are retaining half of Johansen’s salary – $4 million in each of the next two years.

Ryan Boulding: Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland: “Ryan is a talented, veteran center who helps our top six. He gives us size in the middle of the ice and brings leadership and experience to our roster. We look forward to adding him to our team.”

Cap Friendly: Predators after the trade:

Projected Cap Hit: $64 million

Projected Cap Space: $19.5 million

Roster Size: 16 (9F – 5D – 2G)

RFAs include: Rasmus Asplund, Cody Glass, Alexandre Carrier, Callan Foote, and Jake Livingstone

Thoughts from the media

Alex Daugherty: “If a buyout was on the table for Ryan Johansen, then this was the right move. Preds save $8 mil over next 2 yrs, as opposed to $10 mil over next 4 yrs. More money in short term + more roster flexibility in long term. That $2 million diff is gained back with cap increase.”

Alex Daugherty: “If the 50% salary retention is too much for people (which it shouldn’t be) the other likely alternative was trading the full contract with a prospect/young player sweetener. The Preds just traded Johansen without losing even one draft pick, prospect, NHL/AHL future player.”

Alex Daugherty: “And don’t forget about the injury. Johansen still has to recover from a devastating foot injury quick enough to play the best hockey of his career. Just seems like Trotz wasn’t willing to wait around to see if that could happen.”

Murray Pam: “Preds offloading Johansen leaves them with $19M in cap space. Nashville has a plethora of Draft collateral – 12 picks in the first three rounds the next two years, including two 2023 1sts, two 2nds. Is Trotz building to make a splash? Has the room to add EK/DeBrincat or both.”