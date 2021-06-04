NHL Video: Mark Scheifele Suspended For Four Games

NHL Player Safety: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games for charging Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.
Stephen Whyno: Department of Player Safety on the four-game suspension.
“It is apparent to our department that his intention on this place is to deliver a hard, violet check to an opponent with the outcome of the play and the game already decided.”
DoPS: “finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force into Evans, making significant head contact in the process and causing an injury.”
Murat Ates: Key point from the Department of Player Safety on the suspension.
- excessive momentum gained from traveling a considerable distance
- finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force
- significant head contact
- caused injury
- predatory
- no prior history
Scheifele was arguing that it was a defensive play but the DoPS said there was no play on the puck.