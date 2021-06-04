NHL Video: Mark Scheifele Suspended For Four Games

NHL Player Safety: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games for charging Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

Stephen Whyno: Department of Player Safety on the four-game suspension.

“It is apparent to our department that his intention on this place is to deliver a hard, violet check to an opponent with the outcome of the play and the game already decided.”

DoPS: “finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force into Evans, making significant head contact in the process and causing an injury.”

Murat Ates: Key point from the Department of Player Safety on the suspension.

excessive momentum gained from traveling a considerable distance

finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force

significant head contact

caused injury

predatory

no prior history

Scheifele was arguing that it was a defensive play but the DoPS said there was no play on the puck.