New Jersey Devils GM on Johnny Gaudreau

Greg Wyshynski: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald when asked if there were times on Wednesday if he thought he’d be able to sign Johnny Gaudreau.

“Yeah, I would say that. I thought because of the conversation that I had with him and his wife Meredith that we really connected. I know Johnny Gaudreau. My older boy with him at Boston College. That same san was his brother’s roommate for all four years. I know his mom and dad well. I felt that we were going to be the destination for him. But I’m guessing for were other teams that were in on him. We put our best foot forward. He chose to go to Columbus for the reasons he chose. We wish him all the best.

The Toronto Maple Leafs can’t put themselves in the same position the Calgary Flames did

Michael Traikos of The Toronto Sun: Johnny Gaudreau may not be the only big name over the next few years that may want to play closer to home. Claude Giroux returned home this, and John Tavares four years ago.

Will Calgary Flames Matthew Tkachuk want to play for St. Louis in front of family and friends?

In 2024, could Toronto Maple Leafs forward Austin Matthews want to return home to Arizona? Maybe somewhere closer to home like the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, or Vegas Golden Knights?

The Leafs can’t let Matthews leave for nothing like what happened with Calgary and Gaudreau. They can sign him to an extension after July 1st, 2023, and they need to show why he needs to stay.

In two years’ time the Coyotes, Ducks and Kings will have nice young pieces in place to start making the run. Will the Leafs still be trying to juggle their roster because of the salary cap?