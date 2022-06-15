Player Signings: Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Kings and Stars

The Red Wings sign Jussi Olkinuora
Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll carry a $750,000 salary ca hit.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $375,000 in the minors and $425,000 guaranteed.
Olkinuaora played for Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL.
The Panthers sign Anton Levtchi
Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Anton Levtchi to a one-year, entry-level contract with an $842,500 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.
He’ll have a $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
The Canadiens re-sign Otto Leskinen
Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Otto Leskinen to a one-year deal.
2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the minors.
The Kings re-sign TJ Tynan
Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forward TJ Tynan to a two-year extension with a $787,500 salary cap hit.
2022-23: $800,000 salary, $500,000 in the minors with $525,000 guaranteed.
2023-24: $775,000 one-way.
The Stars re-sign Fredrik Karlstrom
Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Fredrik Karlstrom to a one-year contract extension with a $750,000 salary cap hit.
2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $105,000 in the minors with $125,000 guaranteed.
The Stars re-sign Nicholas Caamano
Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Nicholas Caamano to a one-year extension with a $750,000 salary cap hit.
2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $105,000 in the minors.