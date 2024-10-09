Quinton Byfield Will Be a Stud for Los Angeles Kings This Season

The Los Angeles Kings are expecting big things from Quinton Byfield this season. While it’s only been the preseason, Byfield is showing his abilities and skills to be a superstar in the NHL.

The second overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft took some time to develop. This made sense because he lost the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not have the proper seasons in junior and with the Kings to fully develop.

Though he spent time in the AHL during the 2020-21 season, it was not a full season but a shortened one. He also played in six games with the Kings that season.

Over the next couple of seasons, he split time between the AHL and NHL before becoming a full-time NHL player last year with the Kings. Last season, Byfield recorded 55 points (20 goals and 35 assists), which earned him a new five-year contract worth $31.25 million with a salary cap of $6.25 million in the preseason.

In the final two games of the preseason, Byfield looked like a player who was being paid like he was a $6.25 million player.

On Thursday night (October 3rd) vs the Boston Bruins, who dressed a regular NHL lineup minus Jeremy Swayman, Byfield recorded a hat trick. He had a couple of nice deflections going to the net, with his first goal coming on 2-on-1 with Kevin Fiala.

Byfield has more control over the puck, and his game continues to grow as he gains more confidence. His teammates are taking notice.

“I like what I see from Q. You know the energy he bring Itt’s very up to date and dynamic. It seems like he wants to step up at center as well, which is a position we need to be better at,” Kings forward Philip Danault said when asked about if he is team was better this year. “Yeah, he brings that different line dynamic for us, and it’s huge. I mean, we look at other teams and they have like those Jack Hughes, you have skill like that, and we have that player so we can make some good things.”

It seems that if Byfield is going to continue his stellar play, which saw him pick up a nice assist on Trevor Moore‘s goal. He skated into the zone, lost control of the puck, stuck with it, and made a backhand pass to more, his ice time will increase.

“Yeah, of course,” Danault said when asked if he thinks Byfield could eat into his minutes. “I mean, if you score three goals every night, why not? You deserve it, though? Yeah, work hard, and he wants to be different, so he deserves just minutes, maybe not mine.”

Quinton Byfield seems to be a natural center and has been playing center for several years in the league. Though he played on the wing at times last year, Byfield is looking more confident at the center position as he continues to grow into his role with the Kings this season.

“He’s been great ever since he came in. You know, he’s second overall, so that’s just what we expect from him,” Adrian Kempe said of Byfield’s play at center and the hat trick on Thursday night. “But no, I’m just kidding, but he’s been, he’s been great, and he looks way more, you know, confident for every season, for every game he plays. You know, he looks better and better. So, I mean it’s great for us.”

“A lot of fun to see him dominate, like you said. He’s using his big body now, and you know his skill. So love to see him making plays and just be brave,” Fiala said of Byfield’s play.

Byfield has caught the attention of not only his teammates but also Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller.

“He played well. He has played well, though. I mean, I guess you could say he finished the the second goal was just in front of the net. Third goals, you know, driving through on the power play. First goal was really nice, great play by Kevin. But he’s played like I think for me, he’s played like that since the beginning of camp,” Hiller said after the game on Thursday night. “Maybe didn’t score three goals. I guess that’s going to be part of the storyline. But he’s just playing. He’s just playing. And I don’t think he did anything tonight that was extraordinary, just playing his game.”

The Kings have depth down the middle now with Anze Kopitar, Danuault, and Byfield. And with the way all three play you would never know they had three lines. Each center is playing very similar and whoever is going will get more of the ice time. Over the weekend it was Quinton Byfield.

Byfield understands he still needs to develop other parts of his game, like in the defensive zone, but that will change with time. All the greats know areas they need to improve like faceoffs, defensive zone play, etc. But having a mentor like Kopitar with the Los Angeles Kings will make things a smooth transition for whenever the Kings captain ever decides to retire.

As the season approaches with no Drew Doughty in the lineup, expect big things from Quinton Byfield this season as he looks to take another step in his development with the Los Angeles Kings.