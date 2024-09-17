Should Sidney Crosby Pulled a Tom Brady and Is this His Last Contract in the NHL

Should Crosby Have Left To Win Another Championship?

TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Gino Reda on That’s Hockey to discuss Sidney Crosby‘s new extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Two questions were raised: One, whether Sidney Crosby should have pulled a Tom Brady and left to win a championship, and two, whether this is the last contract Crosby signs.

Gino Reda: “All right, listen, it’s noble of Sid to re-sign with the penguins. I get that. It’s a nice thing to see a guy play his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But for the game in general and for hockey fans in general, would you rather have seen Sidney Crosby pull up Tom Brady and leave the New England Patriots to go to Tampa and win a Super Bowl with them? Would you rather have seen Sid make the shift to where he could indeed have a real shot at winning the cup again?”

Craig Button: “Well, I think that’s a nice narrative. The New England Patriots didn’t want Tom Brady, so Tom Brady had to leave. So, I think in the case of Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins wanted him, and certainly, Sidney Crosby sees himself in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform.

It’s just another sign of his commitment to the Penguins. So, I’m not here to watch Sidney Crosby go and compete with another team. So, to say I am here to watch Sidney Crosby have an opportunity to compete with a franchise that he cares so deeply about.

Reda: “Sidney Crosby turned 37 last month. At the end of this deal, he’s going to be 40 years of age. Is this the last deal that we see Crosby signing the NHL? Are we looking at a 36-month farewell tour now?”

Button: “No, no. Unless Sidney Crosby starts to show that there’s decline in his game, I would definitely say not.”

Reda: “I hope you’re right, my friend, because I can’t imagine watching the game right now without Cindy Crosby, given how well he’s still playing right now. And the incredible thing is, while Sid has had a base salary of $12 million a couple years during his deal, he’s never had a cap hit of more than $8.7 million. And that is amazing value.”