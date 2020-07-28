Stanley Cup Qualifiers Preview: Western Conference Round-Robin

Western Conference Round-Robin TV Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. | NBCSN, NHL.TV, SN360, TVAS2, FS-MW

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. | NHLN, NHL.TV, SN1, ATTSN-RM, FS-SW

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. | NHLN, NHL.TV, FX-CA, FS-SW

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

Colorado Avalanche

2019-20 season: 42-20-8, .657 points percentage

Season series: DAL 0-2-2; STL 2-2-0; VGK 2-0-0

Forwards: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Shane Bowers, Andre Burakovsky, Matt Calvert, J.T. Compher, Joonas Donskoi, Sheldon Dries, Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Vladislav Namestnikov, Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto, Logan O’Connor, Mikko Rantanen, and T.J. Tynan.

Defensemen: Mark Barberio, Bowen Byram, Ian Cole, Kevin Connauton, Samuel Girard, Ryan Graves, Erik Johnson, Anton Lindholm, Cale Makar, Conor Timmins, and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders: Pavel Francouz, Philipp Grubauer, and Michael Hutchinson.

NHL – Numbers to know – “Defenseman Cale Makar has scored 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) in the first 67 games of his NHL career, regular season and playoffs. He made his NHL debut in the 2019 postseason and scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 games, then scored 50 (12 goals, 38 assists) in 57 games this season and is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. He scored seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games against the Avalanche’s round-robin opponents: two assists in four games against the Dallas Stars, four points (two goals, two assists) in three games against the St. Louis Blues, and one goal in one game against the Vegas Golden Knights.”

Dallas Stars

2019-20 season: 37-24-8, .594 points percentage

Season series: COL 4-0-0; STL 1-3-1; VGK 1-0-1

Forwards: Jamie Benn, Nicholas Caamano, Andrew Cogliano, Blake Comeau, Ty Dellandrea, Jason Dickinson, Justin Dowling, Radek Faksa, Denis Gurianov, Roope Hintz, Mattias Janmark, Joel Kiviranta, Joe Pavelski, Corey Perry, Alexander Radulov, Jason Robertson, and Tyler Seguin.

Defensemen: Gavin Bayreuther, Taylor Fedun, Joel Hanley, Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, Stephen Johns, John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Jamie Oleksiak, and Andrej Sekera.

Goaltenders: Ben Bishop, Landon Bow, Anton Khudobin, and Jake Oettinger.

NHL – Numbers to know – “Dallas allowed 2.52 goals per game, second in the NHL behind the Boston Bruins (2.39), but was 26th in the League in scoring at 2.58 goals per game. The Stars scored 108 goals at 5-on-5, second fewest in the NHL ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings (92).”

St. Louis Blues

2019-20 season: 42-19-10, .662 points percentage

Season series: COL 2-2-0; DAL 4-0-1; VGK 1-0-2

Forwards: Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Troy Brouwer, Jacob de la Rose, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, Mackenzie MacEachern, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Austin Poganski, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Robert Thomas.

Defensemen: Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Carl Gunnarsson, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Derrick Pouliot, Marco Scandella, and Jake Walman.

Goaltenders: Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington, and Ville Husso.

NHL – Numbers to know – “The Blues were 18th in the NHL on the penalty kill this season at 79.3 percent, but it didn’t affect their record because they were one of the more disciplined teams in the League. They averaged 7:13 of penalty minutes per game, sixth lowest in the NHL, and were shorthanded 2.86 times per game, 12th fewest. The potential to be better is there; the 2020 postseason roster includes nine of the 11 skaters who averaged at least 1:16 of shorthanded ice time per game last season when St. Louis finished ninth on the penalty kill at 81.5 percent.”

Vegas Golden Knights

2019-20 season: 39-24-8, .606 points percentage

Season series: COL 0-2-0; DAL 1-1-0; STL 2-1-0

Forwards: Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Nick Cousins, Reid Duke, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty, Gage Quinney, Ryan Reaves, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen: Dylan Coghlan, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: Oscar Dansk, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Robin Lehner

NHL – Numbers to know – “The Golden Knights led the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage at 54.8 percent. Vegas had four of the top 10 players in the NHL in SAT percentage (minimum 30 games), led by forward Max Pacioretty, who was fourth at 58.9 percent, and Shea Theodore, who was fifth and led NHL defensemen at 58.5 percent. Stone was seventh at 57.7 percent, and defenseman Nick Holden was 10th at 56.8 percent.”