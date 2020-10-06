NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnson gives the Lightning some teams to work with

Darran Dreger: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson has given the Lightning a list of several teams he’d possibly okay a trade too.

Sources are saying that the list of teams is a good mix of teams. There has been good communication between Johnson’s camp and Lightning GM Julien Brisebois.

Joe Smith: Johnson’s agent has been working with the Lightning for the past few days. Assuming Johnson would love to stay but the Lightning are forced to move out salary.

Cap Friendly: Johnson has four years left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit.

Johnson currently has a full no-trade clause. On June 15th, 2021 it becomes a modified no-trade clause with a 20-team trade list.

Greg Wyshynski: “Tyler Johnson was always going to logically be the first out the door, considering they needed to use his money to sign another center (Cirelli). You could argue that after the playoffs, he might actually have a lower stock than Gourde and Killorn do, however.”

Panthers turning away Barkov calls. Could circle back to their UFAs

Greg Wyshynski: Though the Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting a lot of attention, the Florida Panthers are another team in an interesting spot.

Teams have been calling the Panthers and asking about Aleksander Barkov. It’s a no go there for the Panthers.

Getting the sense that they have a few free agent and/or trade targets in mind. They could circle back to their own pending UFA forward Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman.

Blue Jackets could buyout Wennberg if they can’t trade him

Frank Seravalli: The NHL buyout window closes on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Unless the Columbus Blue Jackets find a taker soon for forward Alex Wennberg, the sense is they could buy him out.

Buying out Wennberg would save them $10.7 million in cash, but also a $4.46 million savings for the next three seasons.

Puck Pedia: Wennberg is under 26 years old so his buyout 1/3 of his contract.

Cap Hit: $442K for 3 years then $892K for 3 years

Cap Savings: $4.45M savings for 3 years then $892K Hit for 3

Mark Scheig: “Buying out Alexander Wennberg places even more emphasis on addressing their need for a top-6 center this offseason.”