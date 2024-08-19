The Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens

The Columbus Blue Jackets have trade forward Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Puck Pedia: The Canadiens added $7.3 million net cap hit, and are now projected to be $1.1 million over the cap with a 22-man roster – 14 forwards, six defensemen, two goalies and the injured Carey Price.

They will send players to the minors and then put Carey Price and his $10.5 million on the LTIR.

Thoughts from the media

Renaud Lavoie: “The fact that Jordan Harris is part of that trade is not a surprise. He was on trading block for a while now with all the left handed D with the Habs.”

Eric Macramalla: “Love the Canadiens acquiring Patrick Laine. They get the scoring they so desperately need and Laine lands in a perfect spot where he will be supported. Win win.”

Arpon Basu: “Suzuki, Caufield, Dach, Laine, Anderson, Gallagher, Armia, Evans: all right shots.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I like the move for Montreal, and if Laine doesn’t work out there, they picked up a second round pick too, which lowers the potential downside. That said, I do think Laine at that cap hit comes with real risk, and Harris is a decent enough defenseman.”