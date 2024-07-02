Top NHL Teams to Bet to Win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup

Fresh off securing their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Florida Panthers were installed as the betting favorite to win it all again next year. Florida fended off the Edmonton Oilers’ fierce comeback from down 3-0 and took the Stanley Cup in a thrilling Game 7 last week.

The Panthers opened as the +900 source favorites to defend their championship in 2024-25, tied for the best odds with the Dallas Stars, who fell to the Oilers in the Western Conference finals. Like the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers are +1000 to win the Cup next season. The Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and New York Rangers are all +1200, and the Toronto Maple Leafs round out the elite eight at +1600.

Florida Panthers (+900)

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are poised for another strong season in 2024-25. Led by their dynamic duo of Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers boast a well-rounded roster with depth at every position. Their stingy defense and stellar goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky were key factors in their championship run. Despite losing slick skating defenseman Brandon Montour, with Sam Reinhart signing an 8-year, 69-million dollar extension and most of their core players under contract, Florida looks primed to make another deep playoff push.

Dallas Stars (+900)

The Stars’ appearance as co-favorites stems from their consistent excellence over the past few seasons. Jake Oettinger has established himself as one of the NHL’s premier goaltenders. At the same time, the forward group led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz provides plenty of offensive firepower. Matt Duchene will return for another year at a team-friendly $3 million salary. Dallas’s balanced attack and solid defensive structure make them a formidable contender in the Western Conference.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1000)

The Hurricanes have been knocking on the door of a championship for several years now. Their possession-dominant style of play and deep roster make them perennial contenders. With young stars like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov continuing to improve, Carolina has the talent to make a serious run at the Cup. That’s not to say there haven’t been changes. Brady Skjei, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce, and deadline addition Jake Guentzel are gone from this past season’s squad. The team added William Carrier, Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Sean Walker, and Shayne Gostisbehere and extended Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Martinook. They are working on contracts for Jarvis, Drury, and Necas.

Edmonton Oilers (+1000)

Despite falling short in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers remain among the favorites for next season. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl form arguably the most dangerous offensive duo in the NHL. If Edmonton can shore up their defense and get more consistent goaltending, they’ll be right back in the mix for the championship.

Colorado Avalanche (+1200)

The Avalanche’s core of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar ensures they’ll remain contenders for years. Colorado’s high-powered offense and mobile defense make them a threat to go all the way in any given season, and with team captain Gabriel Landeskog set to return after missing the entire season, the Avalanche should be much improved.

New Jersey Devils (+1200)

The Devils took a significant step forward this season and are now considered serious Cup contenders. Jack Hughes has blossomed into a superstar, while the acquisition of Jacob Markstrom from Calgary addresses their goaltending needs. With a young, talented roster, New Jersey is poised to compete for championships this season and in the coming years.

New York Rangers (+1200)

The Rangers have assembled a potent mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Artemi Panarin leads a skilled forward group, while Adam Fox anchors the blue line. With Igor Shesterkin in the net, New York has the pieces to make a deep playoff run.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+1600)

Despite their playoff struggles in recent years, the Maple Leafs remain a talented team capable of contending. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner form one of the league’s most dangerous offensive duos. If Toronto can overcome its postseason demons, it has the skill to compete for the Cup.