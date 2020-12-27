Two Signings and Some Bold Predictions

Kovalchuk back to the KHL

Sportsnet: The KHL announced that Ilya Kovalchuk signed a two-year deal with Avangard Omsk.

Blackhawks sign Soderberg

Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks signed 35-year old forward Carl Soderberg to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

“Carl is an experienced center who plays a strong two-way game and adds an element of size to our group of centermen,” Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager, said in a statement. “He has shown the ability to score and match up, which is critical in today’s game, and he also brings consistency and versatility to the team, evidenced by his usage on both special teams as well as even-strength play.”

Making some bold predictions for 2021.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Alex Ovechkin signs a four-year contract with a bit of pay cut as he attempts to chase down Wayne Gretzky‘s 894 goals. Ovi is 189 goals back.

Taylor Hall will put up big offensive numbers but he’ll leave after the season in search of a Cup.

The Winnipeg Jets will have RFAs next season in Patrik Laine, Andrew Copp and Neal Pionk. There may not be enough money for Laine, and like the Jacob Trouba situation from last, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will trade away Laine.

The Ottawa Senators will protect goaltender Filip Gustavsson for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. The Kraken will select Matt Murray from the Senators.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be a UFA at the end of the season. The Hurricanes need to sign Andrei Svechnikov, and they’ll need to find some goaltending as they don’t have anyone under contract for 2021-22. Hamilton will either be traded this year or will leave via free agency.

Tyson Barrie puts up close to 50 points with the Edmonton Oilers and is re-signed to a big deal.

The Montreal Canadiens will eventually trade Phillip Danault.

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask retires from the NHL.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will expand his trade list.