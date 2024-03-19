Washington Capitals Control Destiny in the Eastern Conference Playoff Race

For the first time since January 2nd, 2024, the Washington Capitals find themselves in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals are also within one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metro Division.

The Capitals moved some players out by the deadline, as they did last year, but Washington is chugging along and playing steady hockey. While their goal differential stinks, Washington is playing well at the right time.

The Detroit Red Wings Leaving Door Wide Open In Eastern Conference

As documented on NHLRumors.com, the Detroit Red Wings have left the door open for teams to pass them, thanks to losing eight of their past nine games. The Buffalo Sabres are in striking distance as well. But it is the Capitals who control their own destiny.

As TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron stated on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, the Washington Capitals are in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Jay Onrait: “Let’s talk about the East. Got the Red Wings in the second wildcard spot. They lose to Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is this is amazing, they’re five points back of Detroit. Now, the Isles and Devils are in the hunt. They both lost on Sunday. Who do you trust any of these teams to maybe put it together, Marty, and make a run in the Eastern Conference?

Martin Biron: “I’m having a hard time trusting teams that are in the playoffs in the wildcard right now. Is Tampa gonna stay there? They’ve been fine. But let’s take away Tampa. Let’s say they’re in. Is Detroit, the New York Islanders, both of those teams had a six-game winning streak.

The Islanders have now lost four in a row. Devils are one and eight in their last nine. Like it should be clear, it shouldn’t be anybody else fighting for a wildcard spot. It should be between Detroit and the New York Islanders.

And now the surprising team, the team that when you look at points percentage are actually in, is the Washington Capitals. Washington Capitals by .001 are actually the team are in right now. They’re not showing (graph on the screen), but they have games in hand.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Top Eight Might Be Set in the West

I mean, Ovechkin had a terrible start to the season. They have a new coach, right? Who’s the goaltender, Darcy Kuemper? No, it’s Charlie Lindgren, and he’s having a great year. Ovie is getting close to 20 goals (scored his 20th Monday night). It’s very surprising that the Washington Capitals, in my opinion, are the team to chase right now.

It’s not the New York Islanders. It’s not the Detroit Red Wings. Who wants it? I’m asking them who wants New Jersey Do you want it? Pittsburgh, Buffalo who wants it? Looks like Washington wants it a little bit more right now.”

The Washington Capitals play several of these teams down the season’s stretch. The final wild card spot is in their hands, too. But do they want it? That’s the real question.