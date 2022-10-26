Western Conference Injuries: Avalanche, Stars, Oilers, Sharks, Kraken and Blues

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was on the ice yesterday morning. He’d missed their past two games.

Peter Baugh: Toews returned to the lineup last night.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper-body) missed last night’s game after being injured during Monday’s game. When they return back to Dallas, he will be re-evaluated.

Coach Peter DeBoer: “He finished the game, but woke up really sore today.”

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that Connor McDavid looked fine yesterday and shouldn’t miss any time.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Markus Nutivaara hasn’t started skating yet. He’s been getting treatment and is working out. Don’t expect that Nutivaara will be back soon.

Kate Shefte: The Seattle Kraken have placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the IR. He suffered an injury on Friday.

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on the IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to October 15th.