Who has more leverage: Jeremy Swayman or the Boston Bruins?

Which Party Has All the Cards: Swayman or the Bruins?

As the preseason and training camps get underway and the season inches closer, one big name remains a restricted free agent. His name is Jeremy Swayman.

As NHLRumors.com has documented, Swayman is still looking for a contract. He wants to be paid fairly based on market value. He did not go through the arbitration process. Both the Bruins and Swayman want a long-term extension; however, as this process drags on many wonder who has the leverage.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, on the latest edition of the Talking Point, discussed who has more leverage in the negotiation process between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman. In his opinion, the goaltender Swayman has all the leverage.

Craig Button: “Who has the leverage? It’s Jeremy Swayman. That’s my opinion. Now I’m going to give you the facts, and this data is courtesy of Sportslogic. Last year, the Boston Bruins were 19th in expected goals against. That speaks to a team that isn’t very good defensively. The Boston Bruins were in the bottom half of the league in defensive metrics. Their goals against fifth in the league. That speaks to outstanding goaltending from Ullmark and Swayman.

So yeah, you can look at it and go they have Korpisalo, but let’s look at more facts, the Ottawa Senators last year, with respect to expected goals against 16. That means that the defensive play was pretty good. You what their goaltending was in terms of goals against, 26th in the league.

So when I look at this situation with the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman, it’s clear to me that all the leverage lays with Jeremy Swayman with respect to his contract. And you look at a team that wasn’t very good defensively and got bailed out by goaltending, and now you’re replacing them with a goaltender that was arguably one of the worst in the National Hockey League.

Good luck. I think that Jeremy Swayman’s leverage will only increase once the season gets underway if they don’t have them under contract.”

It is similar to what you are seeing in the NFL. This could be resolved quickly if the Bruins struggle and Swayman are not there. But if the Bruins win without Swayman, this could go on longer.