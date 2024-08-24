Will Connor McDavid Score 60 Goals This Season?

Connor McDavid is the best player in the world. NHL Network named him the top center in the league heading into the season. McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP with 42 points in 24 games as the Oilers fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid has won all the individual trophies in the world, so we know how gifted he is offensively. While his goal total was down last season, we can see what he can do with the puck. Not only is he an acceptable passer, but he is an excellent goal scorer, too.

Heading into the season, the question has to be asked: Is he a 60-plus 60-plus-goal guy, or is he more of a 30-40-goal guy?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Laura Diakun on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest floor-to-ceiling segment. Corrado was asked if he could see Connor McDavid hitting the 60-goal mark again.

Laura Diakun: “Okay, let’s talk about another player that knows a thing or two about scoring goals. That being Connor McDavid, so over his last few seasons, there’s been a more than 30-goal difference between what he put up. So the ceiling we’ve got what he did two years ago when he scored 64. The floor is what he did last year, scoring 32. Where is he going to fall in here?”

Frankie Corrado: “I hate to say it, but it is closer to the floor. The ceiling is 64 goals. That’s we’re talking Austin Matthews range like we’re talking there’s only a few players in the league, and yes, Conor McDavid did it, but he was also shooting at an 18% clip that season. He’s been a 15% shooter throughout the majority of his career.

And last year, you could say was just as much of an anomaly as the 18% season was, because he was shooting at 12% last year. He’s somewhere in the middle. I think Connor McDavid probably lands in that 44-45-46 goal range. So that would make him closer to the floor than the ceiling.”

You know Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will be motivated to return to the Stanley Cup Final. It is no longer about individual awards but winning the Stanley Cup.